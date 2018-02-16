Latest Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night Trailer Highlights Junpei’s Dance Moves

Atlus just released a new trailer for their upcoming PlayStation 4 and Vita rhythm game Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night. The minute-long video focuses on one of the game’s characters: the always cool Junpei. Give the video a watch to see how the Persona 3 cast member looks when dancing rather than pointing a gun at his forehead. Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night will release May 24, 2018 in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

Check out the newly released Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night trailer below:

View the Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night tracklist below:

Brand New Days (Yuyoyuppe Remix)

Mass Destruction

When The Moon’s Reaching Out Stars (Hideki Naganuma Remix)

Want to be Close (ATOLS Remix)

Shinsou Shinri (Lotus Juice Remix)

Deep Breath Deep Breath (Yuu Miyake Remix)

Soul Phrase

Light the Fire Up in the Night “KAGEJIKAN” + “MAYONAKA”

Burn My Dread (Novoiski Remix)

When the Moon’s Reaching Out Stars

Time (Atlus Kitajoh Remix)

Wiping All Out (Atlus Kozuka Remix)

A Way of Life (Atlus Kitajoh Remix)

Heartful Cry (Atlus Konishi Remix)

Light the Fire Up in the Night “KAGEJIKAN” + “MAYONAKA” (sasakure.UK Remix)

Mass Destruction (Tetsuya Kobayashi Remix)

Subete no Hito no Tamashii no Tatakai (T.Komine Remix)

Burn My Dread

Subete no Hito no Tamashii no Tatakai (Daisuke Asakura Remix)

Kimi no Kioku (Atlus Meguro Remix)

Our Moment

Moonlight Serendipity

Mass Destruction (Persona Music FES 2013)

Burn My Dread -Last Battle-

Brand New Days

If you’re interested in importing the rhythm game, you can do so over at Play-Asia (PlayStation 4 version, PlayStation Vita). Use the code “PSLIFE” to save $3 on your order.