Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Launching on PlayStation VR, Coming in April

PlayStation VR players and fans of Rick and Morty have been waiting for some time, but today, Owlchemy Labs has announced that Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality will finally be making its way to PlayStation VR on April 10, 2018. Retailing for $29.99, the game will also be getting its own Collector’s Edition, which includes a copy of the game, a Funko Pop! Rick and Morty vinyl figure and an exclusive double-sided poster featuring Rick and Morty comic book art.

In case you’re unaware of the game, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality allows players to solve puzzles, step through portals and enter other dimensions, and complete a variety of tasks that all feature various things related to the Rick and Morty television show. Fight aliens, press buttons, fix an intergalactic car, and much more while you interact with various Rick and Morty characters.

For a look at the key features of the game, check out below:

From Adult Swim Games, and developers Owlchemy Labs and Other Ocean Group, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality is a cutting edge VR adventure. Solve puzzles, step through portals into strange dimensions, get yelled at by Rick, fight aliens, drink detergent, press buttons, and more! Fully voiced, 3D Rick and Morty goodness

Help Rick (or don’t) and explore multiple strange dimensions

Probe, prod, throw, and smash iconic items like the Plumbus

Learn how to fix an intergalatic car

Hang out in iconic places like Rick’s garage

Question your self worth

Real fake doors

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality will release on April 10, 2018.