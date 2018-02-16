Run, Dorothy, Run! Launching for PSVR Next Week

Virtro Entertainment has announced today that their upcoming “rhythm runner” for the PSVR, Run, Dorothy, Run!, will be releasing for PlayStation VR on February 20, 2018. For those that might not have caught on, the game does star Dorothy and takes place in the fantasy world of The Wizard of Oz, in which you play as Dorothy, the girl from Kansas who ends up in Oz. Billed as a “rhythm runner,” is set around you having to run around and pick up the Wizard’s things, as the Wicked Witch of the West has stolen them.

To help you along on your quest throughout the game, the Wizard has granted you magical shoes which allow her to always run, and the game features an electro-swing beat that should keep you wanting to move as often as possible. For a bit more on the upcoming Run, Dorothy, Run!, make sure to check out below:

In Run Dorothy Run, Virtro Entertainment combines fantastical elements of the classic novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” with an addictive electro-swing soundtrack to create the stunning virtual reality world of Oz. The Wizard – affectionately referred to as “Ozzy” – has finally been dumped by the Wicked Witch of the West – “Effie” – and tricks Dorothy (the hero) into helping him get “his” prized possessions returned. Mayhem ensues, with Dorothy endlessly running through the Emerald Palace, the deserts of Oz and the Witch’s castle, as she gathers crystals, fights enemies, and dances through the jeers tossed her way, while figuring out who to trust, and who’s pulling her silver-shoed leg.

Run, Dorothy, Run! launches for PlayStation VR on February 20, 2018.