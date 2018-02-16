Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Has Now Sold More Than 1 Million Units

CI Games has announced today that Sniper Ghost Warrior 3, the major first-person shooter released in April 2017, has now sold more than 1 million units globally across both physical and digital formats. The company has also announced its financial forecast for the fiscal year of 2017, and they seem poised to continue growing as a company.

As far as the fiscal year for 2017 goes, Marek Tyminski – the CEO of CI Games – announced that the year was profitable for the company. “With our own cash and the new financing from the bank of over 8 million Euro, we are well positioned for further growth.” Tyminski continued, “Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 was the biggest title we’ve ever developed and published, and despite a middling media reception upon release, we have continued to work hard to improve the game, and have managed to come out relatively successful with this title.”

Unfortunately, CI Games also announced that it had significantly downsized its internal studio, and is planning on re-establishing its own development efforts with a team of 30 people and using its network of subcontractors to further the process of creating its next shooter. Tyminski called the decision to downsize the “hardest” choice he’s had ever had to take. “it is never easy to let go of friends and colleagues with whom we’ve worked for years-however I truly believe that it was the best way to move forward. Quality is not only extremely important to our upcoming tactical shooter, but it is important to every game we will bring to the market.”

Currently, there’s still no new information regarding CI Games’ upcoming shooter, but we’ll have more information for you when it does come to light.