Watch Over 20 Minutes of Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Gameplay

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet is set to release on February 23, 2018, and Bandai Namco has released plenty of trailers. Now we’re finally getting some extended look at the gameplay. The video from PlayStation Underground is over 20 minutes long and features plenty of action from the upcoming action role-playing game. Any SAO fan will want to give it a watch!

Check out over 20 minutes of Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet gameplay below:

Here’s how Bandai Namco describes the upcoming action RPG:

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet brings an exciting twist to the popular action RPG series by adding third-person shooter elements into the game, forming a unique hybrid shooter/RPG/action title that balances gun and sword play with skill and gadget combat to create a new dynamic experience experience. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will feature an engrossing, original story supervised by Sword Art Online creator Reki Kawahara, that takes players into the world of “Gun Gale Online,” from the popular Sword Art Online II season of the series. Players will be able to dive right into the immersive landscape developed by Dimps, and enjoy robust environments and textures powered by Unreal Engine 4. Using agile double jumps, air dashes, wall-to-wall repelling, and quick weapon swapping, players will engage in brisk platforming and shooting gameplay as they embark on epic adventures. Rounding out the package, full multiplayer cooperative and competitive modes will let two to eight players collaborate and compete against one another online. Features: • Welcome to the World of Guns: Gun Gale Online from Sword Art Online II is visually enhanced, with many landscapes to discover in an all new original story supervised by series creator, Reki Kawahara. • Unreal Visuals: Get lost in a lifelike world developed by Dimps with realistic and robust environments and textures made possible by Unreal Engine 4. • Friend or Foe: Challenge tough bosses that require friends in co-op or play against them in 4-on- 4 battles. • Realistic and Heroic Gun Play: plenty of one-of-a-kind and beautifully designed weapons to choose from and unique skills to create.