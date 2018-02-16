New The Liar Princess and Blind Prince Trailer Shows Off its Storybook World

About two weeks ago, we detailed an upcoming game called The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince, a game in which players take on the role of a monster pretending to be a Prince. Now, a brand new trailer for the game has been released, and in it, we get a bit more information surrounding the story and how it will play.

As you can tell from above, the new trailer is a bit different than the initial footage we saw, as this one seems more like a proper trailer than simple gameplay footage. The game stems from an in-house event that Nippon Ichi Software holds annually in which employees can come up with a video game idea. The idea for The Liar Princess and Blind Prince comes from a web designer and will feature storybook-style illustrations, and is described as a “bittersweet love story.”

For a more in-depth look at the game, including character information and how the game plays, check out below:

Characters Wolf-Princess

A wolf phantom who has a beautiful singing voice. She accidentally hurt the Prince who came to listen to her song. Feeling remorse for it, she proposed to the Prince to visit the Witch who lives deep in the forest to have his wounds healed. She also sacrificed her singing voice to the Witch, who in turn grants her the ability to transform into a black-haired human princess. She doesn’t talk about her true identity to the Prince and lied that she is a princess from a neighboring kingdom.

He heard a beautiful singing voice in the middle of a night and went outside to see who was singing. That’s when he saw the Wolf, who promptly swung her hand to hurt his eyes. After that, he was confined by the King who detests seeing scars on his face.

She will grant any wishes as long as the wisher pays with something else as a compensation (as mentioned above) Gameplay System The Liar Princess and Blind Prince is an action game where you get to control the Wolf-Princess, who can transform between Wolf and Human forms. The objective of this game is to guide the Prince in the deep forest by holding his hand while working through gimmicks that have been set up inside. The Wolf-Princess will have different things she can do with her Wolf and Human forms. Of course, she will be able to attack and beat enemies in her Wolf form, but some gimmicks in the game may require her to be in her Human form.

The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince has no release information as of now.