This Weekend’s European PS Store Sale Discounts Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition, The Evil Within 2, and More
The European PlayStation Store is running a weekend sale, offering discounts on various titles including Dark Souls III, Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition, The Evil Within 2, and more.
From now until Monday, February 19, you can grab the following titles at a discount (prices and availability may vary by region):
- ARK: Aberration
- ARK: Scorched Earth
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition
- ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass
- Complete Your ARK Season Pass
- Dark Souls III
- Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition
- Dark Souls III – Season Pass
- F1 2017
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- The Evil Within 2
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
In addition to the above, several other promotions are underway. The following NBA 2K18 versions are on discount until February 21:
Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition is discounted until February 26, and Final Fantasy XV (alongside Digital Premium Edition) is on sale until February 28.
[Source: PlayStation]