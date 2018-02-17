This Weekend’s European PS Store Sale Discounts Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition, The Evil Within 2, and More

The European PlayStation Store is running a weekend sale, offering discounts on various titles including Dark Souls III, Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition, The Evil Within 2, and more.

From now until Monday, February 19, you can grab the following titles at a discount (prices and availability may vary by region):

In addition to the above, several other promotions are underway. The following NBA 2K18 versions are on discount until February 21:

Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition is discounted until February 26, and Final Fantasy XV (alongside Digital Premium Edition) is on sale until February 28.

