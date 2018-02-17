Pixel Art Beat-Em-Up, I Am The Hero, Coming to PS4

Chinese indie studio Crazyant Games and Ratalaika Games have announced that their pixel art beat-em-up, I Am The Hero, will launch this year on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. You can check out a trailer above and a description below:

I Am The Hero is a pixel art, beat-em-up, fighting game that tells the story of a “Hero” with a glorious but mysterious past. Is he the hero he thinks he is or is there another side to this legendary figure? I Am The Hero is a love note to retro gaming, ripped from the fuzzy memories of the developer’s childhoods and seasoned with a wild passion for fighting games. If you want a truly modern re-interpretation of classic gaming, then it’s time to join the fate and answer one simple question, “are you the hero?” Features: Local and Online Co-Op.

Fast Moving, Fluid Combat.

Free Style Combos: Trample, juggle, rush, and crush your enemies into submission with your own unique fighting styles.

Critical Blink: By timing your attacks perfectly you can unleash massive damage on your foes with Critical Blink. Game Modes: Single Player Campaign

Level Co-Op

Online Co-op Survival Mode

I Am The Hero is currently available on Steam.