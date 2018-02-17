Mafia III Studio, Hangar 13, Hit by Layoffs

2K has confirmed in a statement to Kotaku that Mafia III developer, Hangar 13, has been hit by layoffs. Although the publisher didn’t get into any details, the website’s sources reported “a large proportion” of redundancies at the California-based studio.

An email from 2K’s spokesperson reads:

2K can confirm that there have been staff reductions at Hangar 13 in order to ensure that the studio’s resources are properly aligned with its long-term development plan. These reductions will not influence 2K’s ability to create and deliver its products that are currently in development. We never take these matters lightly, and are working with the affected employees to support them and explore potential opportunities throughout our organization.

Kotaku’s sources further report that Hangar 13 had been prototyping ideas for its next project over the past year. We’ve learned that a third-person “fight to music” action game was being considered at one point but it didn’t materialize.

2016’s Mafia III received some mixed reviews from critics and users alike but was a sales success for 2K as it had shipped 5 million copies by early 2017. It was Hangar 13’s first project (previous titles were developed by 2K Czech).

Our thoughts go out to all those who have been affected.

[Source: Kotaku]