Here’s Your First Look at Upcoming Final Fantasy XV: Comrades Update

Square Enix has published the video above, offering a preview of the upcoming free update for Final Fantasy XV‘s Comrades multiplayer expansion.

Details will be available in due course but in the meantime, we can see that the update will include new characters, costumes, attacks, weapons, spells, bosses, and more alongside playable characters like Aranea, Iris, and Ravus.

If you haven’t tried Comrades yet, here’s what it’s all about:

Create your own avatar and join up with three other friends to take on epic quests and battles in Final Fantasy XV‘s first and only online multiplayer expansion. Set in a world engulfed by darkness, the expansion casts players as a member of the Kingsglaive, with powers and unique abilities invoked from various Lucian kings, who join forces to bring the Light back to the kingdom of Lucis. Players will equip royal sigils that grant special powers from the rulers of old, strategize with one another and create a balanced team in battles against formidable foes and beasts. In addition to multiplayer quests, players can experience the story unfold in a thorough single-player campaign. By using the base of operations in Lestallum, the player can undertake a variety of exciting quests and encounter familiar faces.

The update will be available on Tuesday, March 6. As usual, we’ll share further details as they become available.