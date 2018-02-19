Assassin’s Creed Origins Discovery Tour Mode Launching Tomorrow

Ubisoft has announced today that the Discovery Tour mode for Assassin’s Creed Origins will be launching for the game tomorrow. For owners of the base game, the mode will be included as a free update, and for those who just want to hang out and explore Egypt, the mode will be available to purchase independently on Steam and Play.

While in Discovery Tour mode, players are able to walk or ride through the entirety of the game, including all the locations found within such as Alexandria, Memphis, the Nile delta, the Giza plateau, the Faiyum Oasis, and the Great Sand Seas. The point of this mode, according to Ubisoft, is to make players understand the great history of Egypt.

For more information on the mode, check out a brief description below:

From Alexandria to Memphis, the Nile Delta to the Sand Sea, the Giza plateau to the Faiyum Oasis, the Discovery Tour by Assassin’s Creed: Ancient Egypt lets visitors either explore the rich world of Ancient Egypt at their will or follow the 75 themed tours devised by Ubisoft’s creative teams in collaboration with History experts and Egyptologists. Discovery Tour by Assassin’s Creed: Ancient Egypt is a unique experience at the intersection of entertainment and learning. Interactivity, specific to the world of videogames, is at the heart of the experience, creating strong engagement with the content. This makes the Discovery Tour by Assassin’s Creed: Ancient Egypt a completely new type of edutainment tool.

Assassin’s Creed Origins Discovery Tour Mode will be available tomorrow.