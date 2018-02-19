DJMAX RESPECT is Releasing for North America Next Month

We knew that DJMAX Respect would be coming to the West its noms point, but today, publisher Neowiz Games has announced that the game will launch for PlayStation 4 on March 6. The game will launch in North America, Europe, Russia, and Brazil (via Gematsu) through the PlayStation Store. To celebrate thew information, Neowiz Games has released a brand new trailer for the upcoming game.

Not only will the game be coming next month, but it will also have a ton of songs for players to check out, boasting 147 songs in total. For a bit more information on the upcoming entry in the DJMAX series, check out a brief description of the game below:

The game promises to represent the culmination of every past DJMAX release, and will actually include every single song from the series as DLC sometime after launch. The base game will come packaged with a ridiculous 147 songs to play in total, with 40 brand new songs created exclusively for the game. In case anyone reading will be in attendance at next weekends PlayStation Experience, DJMAX RESPECT will be there in a playable form, so make sure to check it out. For more on the game, check out below, courtesy of Neowiz: All classic songs completely remastered, running at 1080p with 60FPS gameplay. In a first ever for the series, DJMAX RESPECT has support for local and online multiplayer via PlayStation Network. The achievement system, leaderboards, and collections are more robust than ever with three unique ways to track your progress among players worldwide.

DJMAX Respect will release on March 6, 2018.

[Source: Gematsu]