UK Sales Chart: FIFA 18 Climbs Back to the Top Spot

February 19, 2018Written by Anthony Nash

The UK sales chart for last week were made available today, and while it’s been some time, FIFA 18 has reclaimed its top spot on top of the chart. The Shadow of the Colossus remake, last weeks top seller, slipped all the way to #7. Coming in at second was the recently released Kingdom Come: Deliverance, with Monster Hunter: World sliding into the third spot. Rounding out the top five in terms of sales were Grand Theft Auto V and Bayonetta 2.

Here are the 20 best-selling games through retail stores in the UK for the week ending February 17, 2018, according to GfK Chart-Track:

  1. FIFA 18
  2. Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. Monster Hunter: World
  5. Bayonetta 2
  6. EA Sports UFC 3
  7. Shadow of the Colossus
  8. Call of Duty: WWII
  9. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  10. Assassin’s Creed Origins
  11. Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
  12. Super Mario Odyssey
  13. Dynasty Warriors 9
  14. Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition
  15. Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds
  16. Star Wars Battlefront II
  17. Rocket League: Collectors Edition
  18. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  19. Forza Horizon 3
  20. Fallout 4

FIFA 18 is an incredible football game that has something to offer every gamer. There’s a very human and relatable story to be found in Alex Hunter’s latest chapter, and those who just want polished gameplay will find just that in its many different modes. In addition, anyone who is a fan of the beautiful game will want to check out this year’s installment.

