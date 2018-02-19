Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass Includes 30 New Tiers

Season 2 of Fortnite is set to close later this week, and Epic Games has taken to their blog to announce the upcoming third season and what the Battle Pass for it will contain. For those unaware, players are able to pick up a Battle Pass for the current season of Fortnite, allowing them to unlock extra cosmetic items as they play the game.

Buying the Season 3 Battle Pass now will net players a batch of in-game rewards, including a new Mission Specialist Outfit. As per the last two seasons, playing more will unlock more rewards, but for Season 3, Epic Games has added 30 more tiers to Season 3, bringing the total tiers to 100, which means more outfits, pickaxes, emotes, and more for players.

For more information on the upcoming Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass, check out some of what’s coming to the new mode:

NEW BATTLE BUNDLE Battle Pass + 25 Tiers (2800 V-Bucks) Includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount. WEEKLY CHALLENGES Play at your own pace! Tier up even faster by completing the new Weekly Challenges. Each week a new set of seven challenges unlock, replacing the Season 2 Battle Pass daily challenges. Weekly Challenges stack and can be completed any time before the season ends, so if you buy a pass mid-season you’ll still have access to all of the previous Weekly Challenges. You can complete four out of the seven Weekly Challenges to unlock your rewards, so choose the challenges that best fit your style!

Fortnite is available now.

[Source: Epic Games]