Mattel Announces Lara Croft Barbie Doll, Releasing in March

Just in time for the upcoming Tomb Raider movie, Mattel has revealed a brand new design for its Barbie fashion doll, modeled after Lara Croft. The barbie (pictured above) features the gray tank top and olive cargo pants that Croft has worn since the newest series began in 2013. She comes equipped with her red ice pick, as well as a map, journal, a doll stand, and a certificate of authenticity for buyers to hold onto.

According to Mattel, the doll features a fully-articulated body and also arrives in special packaging that’s themed around the upcoming film. The doll is currently available for preorder now on the Barbie website, and will be widely available on March 9, 2018. For more information on the upcoming doll, make sure to check out a brief description for it below:

Armed with only her sharp mind, blind faith, and stubborn spirit, Lara ventures into the unknown and must push herself beyond her limits. If she survives this perilous adventure, she will earn the title of TOMB RAIDER! Tomb Raider Barbie® Doll is sculpted to evoke the likeness of the character and comes dressed in an outfit inspired by the movie. Like any intrepid adventurer, she brings the essentials with her on her journey – a map and journal. (We added a doll stand and Certificate of Authenticity for you, too.) The doll also features a fully-articulated body, perfect for high-action poses. She arrives in special Barbie® Signature movie-themed packaging, but don’t let that stop you from taking her out to re-create all the super heroic drama and action! You won’t have to go to the ends of the earth to bring the Tomb Raider Barbie® Doll home to your collection. She’s just a click away in the Barbie® Signature online shop. Get her right now, and join the excitement surrounding the release of the new Tomb Raider movie!

