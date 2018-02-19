My Hero Academia: One’s Justice Gets New Character Bios

My Hero Academia: One’s Justice is set to release later in 2018, and now publisher Bandai Namco has put out a bunch of new information regarding new characters. Earlier today, they provided character bios for three new playable characters, and also put out a new batch of screenshots that show off the colorful looking game. It’s a great look at One’s Justice before it releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC later this year.

Check out the new batch of My Hero Academia PS4 screenshots below:

For more on My Hero Academia: One’s Justice, check out the newly released character bios:

Every character has their own hopes, beliefs, and justice. Shoto Todoroki is the son of the Earth’s second strongest hero Endeavor. As a genius student he can master two quirks, the ice from his mother and the fire of his father. He has always suffered the pressure of his upbringing and is now determined to forge his own path to become a Hero.

Ochaco Uraraka is one of Deku’s closest friend. She is lively, positive and always finding a way to inspire people. Her quirk gives her the power to manipulate gravity. She wants to become a hero to offer a comfortable life to her parents.

Tenya Iida uses his super speed to be the first one to help others. As Class 1-A’s representative, Tenya takes personal responsibility over the safety of his classmates. His inspiration comes from his older brother wanting to become a hero similar to him.

My Hero Academia: One’s Justice releases in 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.