One Piece World Seeker Locations Confirmed and Detailed

One of the big selling points of One Piece World Seeker is that players will have a brand new island to explore. Now Bandai Namco has detailed several of the new locations in the latest issue of V-Jump. It shows off several parts of the island that players will get to explore later this year.

Here are the newly confirmed One Piece World Seeker locations (translation via ShonenGamez, who have a scan of the magazine):

Saloon – Where the pirates and other ruffians like to gather. Might be a good spot to gather information?

Mines – Here you can find beautiful dungeons filled with adventure and treasure in equal parts!

Broadcasting Tower – These towers give off broadcasts but they are unusually large.

Downtown – To think you can even run around an environment like this!? And look, Nami is here too!

Valley – With lush greens as far as the eye can see, the valley is a great spot to take in the sights.

Fortress – This looks like an exact copy of Impel Down, the great prison! It’s a completely modern looking facility with machines all over! What in the world is going on here?

Here’s how publisher Bandai Namco describes the new One Piece World Seeker gameplay screens:

Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates are back in a brand new experience that puts players in Luffy’s sandals as they battle and explore an expansive new world filled with castles, farms, cities, beaches and more. ONE PIECE World Seeker captures the spirit of the beloved series and lets ONE PIECE fans and new players swing into action and experience Luffy’s powerful gum-gum abilities, including the gum-gum rocket, elephant gatling and gum-gum UFO.

One Piece World Seeker is set to launch sometime in 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

