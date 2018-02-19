Compare the PS4 and SNES Versions of Secret of Mana

With the Secret of Mana remake now out for players to experience, fans are still trying to find out anything on the upcoming game that they might not have seen prior. With the full game out to analyze, the tech group Digital Foundry has released a video detailing just how upgraded the game has come since its SNES days.

The nearly 15-minute video (above) does an outstanding job breaking down just how different Secret of Mana is on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita, especially when compared to the SNES. When it comes to the video output of all four consoles, the results are likely what you would expect, but there are tons of interesting tidbits in the video, so if you’re excited about Secret of Mana, make sure to give it a watch.

For more on the upcoming remake, check out my Secret of Mana preview. Here’s what I had to say about it:

My demo ended with the game’s first boss battle, which has the player taking on a huge monster. In fact, it actually managed to trap me in one of the corners of the small battle area, and I couldn’t get away from its attacks for about 30 seconds due to my character being unable to get past the monster’s giant model. Once I got out of that corner, the fight was pretty simple, as I was able to dispose of him with minimal issue. That’s when the demo ended, so I didn’t get to see any of the later sections. Despite a disappointing amount of polish in its production value, Secret of Mana still holds plenty of value as a faithful remake. It plays exactly how fans of the original would expect it to, and that’s a damn fine base considering it’s one of the most beloved SNES role-playing games. We’re also a solid ways out from its 2018 release, so a lot of my issues with voice acting and animation could be fixed by then. I’m not sold yet on this remake, as it might just be best to play the original game, but we’ll find out soon enough.

Secret of Mana is available now for PlayStation 4, Vita, and PC.