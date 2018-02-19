The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 Will Contain ‘Large Amounts’ of Cleavage

NIS America recently revealed that The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 will launch on March 27, 2018 in North America, and March 30, 2018 in Europe. Now the PlayStation 4 RPG has been rated by the ESRB, and further details have come out. It reveals some rather racy dialogue, and that there’ll be “large amounts of cleavage” in the game.

Here’s how the game earns its Teen ESRB rating:

This is a role-playing game in which players help a woman (Amalie) as she tries to find a cure for her sister’s ailment. Players control the Hundred Knight, a magical servant who explores various areas and battles witches and fantasy creatures (e.g., giant insects, werewolves, demons) in melee-style combat. Players use swords to strike enemies during combat; blood splashes sometimes occur, and blood stains are also depicted in the environment. One sequence depicts a nurse character killing (offering “treatment”) several younger characters; a burst of light appears in front of each girl, as the screen shakes and they disappear from the screen. Some female characters wear outfits that reveal large amounts of cleavage; the dialogue also contains some sexual references (e.g., “But you seem so…inexperienced…You’re still a virgin aren’t you?”; “What, sex? Is she finally gonna get laid?”; “They’ve got a nice bounce to them, don’t they? Particularly perky today”). The words “sh*t” and “a*shole” are heard in the game.

Here’s even more on the upcoming game from publisher NIS America:

Follow Hundred Knight in its journey through a witch-ravaged world. Young girls are contracting a strange illness and awakening as witches, causing mayhem across the region of Kevala. Along Hundred Knight’s side are two sisters: Amalie, an agent of an organization who opposes witches; and Chelka, the witch who awakened in Amalie’s younger sister, Milm. Uncover the mysteries of Kevala as you protect them both from harm. Delve through dungeons and landscapes teeming with fiends and monsters, looking for equipment of legendary power. Grow stronger with help from Tochkas and Facets that will give an advantage in combat. Chain attacks together with the unique weapon system that welcomes weapon change mid- combat. The fate of Kevala is in your hands, brave knight. Key Features:

Adapt to Your Surroundings – Switch between the Hundred Knight’s six Facets to turn the tide in battle! Gather Tochkas, the indispensable minions, to aid you in your exploration. Pint-Sized Powerhouse – Execute Depletura to finish off enemies and replenish your GigaCalories! Trigger your Third Eye and unleash the full power of Hundred Knight for a brief time. Leave enemies to tremble before your boosted speed, power, and skills! Temper Your Strength – Forge new weapons with items from the field at your base. Pass Witch Petitions; granting you access to new Tochkas and other benefits!

The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 releases March 27, 2018 in North America and March 30, 2018 in Europe for PlayStation 4.

[Source: ESRB]