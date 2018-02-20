Battlefield 1 Apocalypse Expansion Out Now for Season Pass Owners

Fans have been waiting for some time to get their hands on the fourth expansion to Battlefield 1, Apocalypse, and today, they finally can, as DICE has announced the expansion is officially available for Season Pass owners. The Apocalypse expansion promises to teleport players to some of the most hellish and brutal battles of World War I. If you don’t have a Season Pass yet, check out the trailer for the Apocalypse expansion below.

For a more detailed look at the upcoming expansion, check out some of the key features for the game below:

Battlefield 1 Apocalypse adds five multiplayer maps to the mix. The bloody, muddy hell of Passchendaele and the Austro-Italian clash of Caporetto portray two of the most infamous battles of World War 1, where you’ll go over the top to conquer bitterly-contested ground. The scenic wheat fields by River Somme transform into a nightmare after devastating artillery barrages. On London Calling and Razor’s Edge – two maps created exclusively for aerial combat – you’ll be able to live out your dogfight fantasies. Master the skies in the new Air Assault game mode and expand the horizon of your Battlefield 1 experiences. You’ll also get your hands on new vehicles, weapons, and gadgets with Battlefield 1 Apocalypse. For instance, the Assault Class’s AA Rocket Gun arms infantry soldiers with a way to assist airborne team mates and deliver serious damage to enemy aircrafts. And with new ranks, Service Assignments, Specializations, and Dog Tags, you’ll have plenty of challenges to tackle. Take a deep-dive into the details on the Battlefield 1 Apocalypse page.

Battlefield 1 Apocalypse is available now.