EA Officially Announces Burnout Paradise Remaster, Out Next Month

After months of speculation, Electronic Arts has finally revealed that a Burnout Paradise remaster will be coming to both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Better yet, the game will be releasing very soon, with EA pegging the release date as March 16, 2018. The game will retail for $39.99, and an official reveal trailer has also been posted, which you can check out below.

According to EA, the remaster will include all DLC from the Year of Paradise, including the Big Surf Island update, all of which has been recreated in 4K for those who have a PlayStation 4 Pro or Xbox One X. EA Access members can start racing early, as the Play First Trial allowing players to go through 10 hours of unrestricted gameplay starting on March 9, 2018.

For more on the game that’s set to be remastered, check out review of the PlayStation 3 version of Burnout Paradise:

Most importantly, Burnout Paradise has without a doubt had more content added post-release than any other game on the market. Not only has it received free patches which have added motorcycles and additional content to the game’s already flourishing replay value, but there is also plenty of DLC ranging from cars to the Big Surf City Island. Couple that with the fact that the game sports more trophies than any other PS3 title, and you have a game that’ll take a very long time to complete. This is arguably the best arcade racing game this generation. Not only is it a very well-polished game, but the constant addition of content and the already existing addictive gameplay make it well worth the low price of admission. Burnout Paradise is one of the first great tastes of what the new-generation of racers have to offer. For such a budget price, there is no reason for anybody who likes racing games to not own Burnout Paradise.

The remastered Burnout Paradise will release on March 16, 2018.