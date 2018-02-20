Burnout Paradise Remastered Soundtrack Includes All 80+ Songs From the Original
Announced earlier today (after months of rumors that it might be coming, and years of fans asking for it to come to modern consoles), Burnout Paradise Remastered has a lot of people excited for the return of the open-world racing game. One of the most iconic parts of the original game was the amazing soundtrack, a mix of more than 80 licensed and original tracks. If you were concerned that licensing music from a decade-old game might be a problem, worry not! EA has announced that the full soundtrack will be in the remastered game.
Check out the full list of songs featured in the Burnout Paradise Remastered soundtrack below. The Spotify playlist is most all of the licensed songs, if you want a refresher on some of the great music included.
- Guns N’ Roses – Paradise City
- LCD Soundsystem – Us V Them
- Jane’s Addiction – Stop!
- Killswitch Engage – My Curse
- Adam and the Ants – Stand And Deliver
- Alice in Chains – Would?
- Avril Lavigne – Girlfriend
- Brand New – The Archers Bows Have Broken
- Bromheads Jacket – Fight Music For The Fight
- Depeche Mode – Route 66 (Beatmasters Mix)
- Army of Me – Going Through Changes
- Faith No More – Epic
- Make Good Your Escape – Beautiful Ruin
- Maxeen – Block Out The World
- N.E.R.D – Rockstar (Jason Nevins Remix)
- B’z – FRICTION
- Saosin – Collapse
- Senses Fail – Calling All Cars
- Skybombers – It Goes Off
- Soundgarden – Rusty Cage
- Sugarcult – Dead Living
- Swervedriver – Duel
- The Styles – Glitter Hits (J. J. Puig Mix)
- The Photo Atlas – Red Orange Yellow
- Twisted Sister – I Wanna Rock
- Seether – Fake It
- The Pigeon Detectives – I’m Not Sorry
- Permanent Me – Until You Leave
- Operator – Nothing To Lose
- Mexicolas – Come Clean
- Kerli – Creepshow
- Junkie XL feat. Lauren Rocket – Cities in Dust
- Jupiter One – Fire Away
- Jimmy Eat World – Electable (Give It Up)
- Innerpartysystem – Heart of Fire
- Brain Failure – Coming Down to Beijing
- Airbourne – Too Much, Too Young, Too Fast
- Agent Blue – Snowhill
- Criterion Games Burnout 2 – Burnout 2002 Reprise
- Criterion Games Burnout 1 – Tokyo Nights
- Criterion Games Burnout 2 – Bulldozer Blues
- Criterion Games Burnout 1 – Rounder and Rounder
- Criterion Games Burnout 2 – Pass Me By
- Criterion Games Burnout 2 – Panic Attack
- Criterion Games Burnout 3 – Ozone
- Criterion Games Burnout 1 – Lyon
- Criterion Games Burnout 1 – Like My Shirt
- Criterion Games Burnout 1 – Halfway To Dreaming
- Criterion Games Burnout 1 – Free
- Criterion Games Burnout 1 – Fight or Flight
- Criterion Games Burnout 1 – Exodus
- Criterion Games Burnout 2 – Dark Moon Risinbg
- Criterion Games Burnout 2 – Childish Games
- Criterion Games Burnout 1 – Chicken George
- Criterion Games Burnout 1 – Caught On A Wire
- Criterion Games Burnout Paradise – Burnout Paradise Theme
- Criterion Games Burnout 2 – Destroyer Mix
- Criterion Games Burnout 2 – Bridge the Gap
- Criterion Games Burnout 2 – Backlash
- Criterion Games Burnout 2 – – A Photograph
- Criterion Games Burnout 3 – 16 Years On
- Criterion Games Burnout 3 – Betties Last Voyage
- Criterion Games Burnout 3 – Liquid Sky
- Criterion Games Burnout 3 – Red Sky Horizon
- Criterion Games Burnout 3 – Shine
- Criterion Games Burnout 3 – Take Cover
- Criterion Games Burnout 3 – Tonight This Ends
- Johann Sebastian Bach – Air On A G String
- Luigi Rudolfo – Boccherini Minuet
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Eine Kleine Nachtmusic – 2nd Movement
- Leo Delibes – Flow Duet from Lachme
- Charles Gounod – Ave Maria (Meditation)
- Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky – Nutcracker Ballet Suite – Dance of the Mirlitons
- Camille Saint-Saens – Carnival of the Animals – The Aquarium
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Horn Concerto #4
- Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky – Sleeping Beauty Ballet Suite – Waltz
- Giuseppe Verdi – Hebrew Slaves Chorus, Nabucco
- Antonin Dvorak – Symphony #9 Largo
- Claude Debussy – Clair De Lune
- Ludwig Van Beethoven – Moonlight Sonata – 1st Movement
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Piano Concerto #21
- George Frideric Handel – Water Music Suite #1 – Air
- Camille Saint-Saens – Carnival of the Animals – The Swan
- Georges Bizet – Habanera Carmen
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Horn Concerto #3 – 3rd Movement
- Giuseppe Verdi – Triumphal March from Aida
- George Frideric Handel – Water Music Suite #2 In D Major
- Antonio Vivaldi – The Four Seasons, Spring – 1st Movement
- Johannes Brahms – Hungarian-Dance #5
Are you happy to see the all of the original music making a return in the Burnout Paradise Remastered soundtrack? Which songs are you most looking forward to cruising with again?
