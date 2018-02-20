Burnout Paradise Remastered Soundtrack Includes All 80+ Songs From the Original

Announced earlier today (after months of rumors that it might be coming, and years of fans asking for it to come to modern consoles), Burnout Paradise Remastered has a lot of people excited for the return of the open-world racing game. One of the most iconic parts of the original game was the amazing soundtrack, a mix of more than 80 licensed and original tracks. If you were concerned that licensing music from a decade-old game might be a problem, worry not! EA has announced that the full soundtrack will be in the remastered game.

Check out the full list of songs featured in the Burnout Paradise Remastered soundtrack below. The Spotify playlist is most all of the licensed songs, if you want a refresher on some of the great music included.

Guns N’ Roses – Paradise City

LCD Soundsystem – Us V Them

Jane’s Addiction – Stop!

Killswitch Engage – My Curse

Adam and the Ants – Stand And Deliver

Alice in Chains – Would?

Avril Lavigne – Girlfriend

Brand New – The Archers Bows Have Broken

Bromheads Jacket – Fight Music For The Fight

Depeche Mode – Route 66 (Beatmasters Mix)

Army of Me – Going Through Changes

Faith No More – Epic

Make Good Your Escape – Beautiful Ruin

Maxeen – Block Out The World

N.E.R.D – Rockstar (Jason Nevins Remix)

B’z – FRICTION

Saosin – Collapse

Senses Fail – Calling All Cars

Skybombers – It Goes Off

Soundgarden – Rusty Cage

Sugarcult – Dead Living

Swervedriver – Duel

The Styles – Glitter Hits (J. J. Puig Mix)

The Photo Atlas – Red Orange Yellow

Twisted Sister – I Wanna Rock

Seether – Fake It

The Pigeon Detectives – I’m Not Sorry

Permanent Me – Until You Leave

Operator – Nothing To Lose

Mexicolas – Come Clean

Kerli – Creepshow

Junkie XL feat. Lauren Rocket – Cities in Dust

Jupiter One – Fire Away

Jimmy Eat World – Electable (Give It Up)

Innerpartysystem – Heart of Fire

Brain Failure – Coming Down to Beijing

Airbourne – Too Much, Too Young, Too Fast

Agent Blue – Snowhill

Criterion Games Burnout 2 – Burnout 2002 Reprise

Criterion Games Burnout 1 – Tokyo Nights

Criterion Games Burnout 2 – Bulldozer Blues

Criterion Games Burnout 1 – Rounder and Rounder

Criterion Games Burnout 2 – Pass Me By

Criterion Games Burnout 2 – Panic Attack

Criterion Games Burnout 3 – Ozone

Criterion Games Burnout 1 – Lyon

Criterion Games Burnout 1 – Like My Shirt

Criterion Games Burnout 1 – Halfway To Dreaming

Criterion Games Burnout 1 – Free

Criterion Games Burnout 1 – Fight or Flight

Criterion Games Burnout 1 – Exodus

Criterion Games Burnout 2 – Dark Moon Risinbg

Criterion Games Burnout 2 – Childish Games

Criterion Games Burnout 1 – Chicken George

Criterion Games Burnout 1 – Caught On A Wire

Criterion Games Burnout Paradise – Burnout Paradise Theme

Criterion Games Burnout 2 – Destroyer Mix

Criterion Games Burnout 2 – Bridge the Gap

Criterion Games Burnout 2 – Backlash

Criterion Games Burnout 2 – – A Photograph

Criterion Games Burnout 3 – 16 Years On

Criterion Games Burnout 3 – Betties Last Voyage

Criterion Games Burnout 3 – Liquid Sky

Criterion Games Burnout 3 – Red Sky Horizon

Criterion Games Burnout 3 – Shine

Criterion Games Burnout 3 – Take Cover

Criterion Games Burnout 3 – Tonight This Ends

Johann Sebastian Bach – Air On A G String

Luigi Rudolfo – Boccherini Minuet

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Eine Kleine Nachtmusic – 2nd Movement

Leo Delibes – Flow Duet from Lachme

Charles Gounod – Ave Maria (Meditation)

Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky – Nutcracker Ballet Suite – Dance of the Mirlitons

Camille Saint-Saens – Carnival of the Animals – The Aquarium

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Horn Concerto #4

Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky – Sleeping Beauty Ballet Suite – Waltz

Giuseppe Verdi – Hebrew Slaves Chorus, Nabucco

Antonin Dvorak – Symphony #9 Largo

Claude Debussy – Clair De Lune

Ludwig Van Beethoven – Moonlight Sonata – 1st Movement

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Piano Concerto #21

George Frideric Handel – Water Music Suite #1 – Air

Camille Saint-Saens – Carnival of the Animals – The Swan

Georges Bizet – Habanera Carmen

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Horn Concerto #3 – 3rd Movement

Giuseppe Verdi – Triumphal March from Aida

George Frideric Handel – Water Music Suite #2 In D Major

Antonio Vivaldi – The Four Seasons, Spring – 1st Movement

Johannes Brahms – Hungarian-Dance #5

Are you happy to see the all of the original music making a return in the Burnout Paradise Remastered soundtrack? Which songs are you most looking forward to cruising with again?

[Source: EA]