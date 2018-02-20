Survive on a Desert Island in Island Time VR, Coming to PSVR This Spring

Earlier today, Flight School Studio revealed their upcoming game, Island Time VR. The game, in which players are shipwrecked on a tiny island, is set to release sometime soon, but for now you can check out a brand new trailer for the game, featuring a very talkative – and very friendly sounding – crab that will seemingly help you along on your mission to stay alive on a deserted island.

As you can tell from the trailer above, you’ll have to fend for yourself in order to survive, and that will include building various tools that allow you to not only catch fish and eat, but also explore the island around you. For more on Island Time VR, including some of the key features in it, check out below:

Using your wit, ingenuity and the advice of your new buddy, Carl the Crab, you’ve gotta find a way to keep yourself from starving and survive as long as possible. Craft tools, fend off creatures, try to signal an airplane… or you could just give up and die? …Maybe, just enjoy the sunset while you can. Almost makes you forget that you’re in a desperate struggle against your own mortality. Survive… until you die

Play standing in a room-scale VR experience

in a room-scale VR experience Craft tools, like a spear (or a useless stick with a coconut on the end) , from the island’s resources

, from the island’s resources Use your tools to catch fish, defend yourself… and do stuff , like, not die

, like, not die Befriend (or not) the island’s wildlife including sharks and pesky seagulls

Foster a lifelong friendship with a crab. And, by lifelong , we mean a week at the most?

Island Time VR is slated to launch sometime in 2018 for PlayStation VR.