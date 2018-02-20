Final Fantasy Characters We Want Added in the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Season Pass

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT has an impressive roster of 28 characters, with representation from every main numbered title, Tactics, and Type-0. We already know that the season pass will be adding six additional characters, but we don’t yet know who. They’ve provided some hints, but it still leaves a lot of room for guessing. These are the hints that Square Enix gave about the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT season pass characters.

Male, New (from newer half of numbered Final Fantasy titles)

Male, New (from older half of numbered Final Fantasy titles)

Female, New (from newer half of numbered Final Fantasy titles)

Male, New (from newer half of numbered Final Fantasy titles)

Female, Previously appeared in the Dissidia Final Fantasy series (from newer half of numbered Final Fantasy titles)

Male, New (from newer half of numbered Final Fantasy titles)

Given the overwhelming focus on the “newer half” of numbered Final Fantasy titles, that’s where we focused most of our attention. Where that dividing line lands is unclear, but we’d guess either Final Fantasy VII or VIII starts the “newer half” of the series. The female character that previously appeared in Dissidia is almost certainly Yuna, unless Final Fantasy VII is included in the newer half, in which case it could be Tifa.

We threw caution to the wind and listed out which characters we’d most like to see make an appearance. These are the Final Fantasy characters we most want added in the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT season pass.

With so many characters to pull from (and a huge wishlist of who we want added), we hope that there are additional characters developed beyond the season pass, as well as additional stages, summons, and other features to make Dissidia Final Fantasy NT the ultimate Final Fantasy mashup. Do you agree with our picks? What favorite characters would you like to see come with the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT season pass when it releases?

We thought highly of the tactical brawler when we reviewed it earlier this month, but felt it was missing in-game tutorials and character move lists to help people understand how to play. If you’re looking for a character guide, you can read a full Dissidia Final Fantasy NT character move list and strategy guide that explores each one’s strengths and weaknesses.