Preorder Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition, Get a Cute Plush Cow

Natsume and Rising Star Games have announced today that Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition is now available for preorder at GameStop, and will include a cute, real-life companion toy for you should you commit to buying the game early. Players who preorder the game now will receive a 5-inch Chocolate Cow Plush, along with the standard boxed retail version. You can see an image of the happy looking cow below, and then head over to GameStop if your mind is made up.



For a better look at the game, make sure to check out our E3 2017 preview of Harvest Moon: Light of Hope:

While getting the hang of this, cutting down trees and breaking rocks, the plants were barely growing at all. Again, it’s tough to demo a game like this in a period of 20 minutes, so most of what I did ended up being a bunch of busy work without the long term payoff that the actual game offers. What it ended up showing me was the vibrant visuals and the potential of what a full console Harvest Moon can be. It’s nice to have the simple gameplay and visuals without resorting to pixelated graphics. The traditional and adorable charm is all there. What Harvest Moon: Light of Hope doesn’t do in innovation, it makes up for in bringing the fantastic appeal of Harvest Moon to console and PC for the first time since the Wii. PlayStation gamers have had to go a very long time without playing a new Harvest Moon game, so this is a great opportunity for them to experience the 20-year-old classic.

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition will launch sometime in May 2018.