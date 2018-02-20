Konami Warns Users that Metal Gear Survive is Not a Dating Service

In Metal Gear Solid, Otacon asks Solid Snake if he believes that “love can bloom even on a battlefield?” Well, that’s apparently not the case in Metal Gear Survive, as the end-user license agreement that players have to agree to boot the game strictly forbids it. It says that players cannot “seek a relationship with another person or [do] an act that Konami determines is made for the main purpose of causing a relationship.” Welp, there goes my plans to replace Tinder with Metal Gear Survive. It also forbids players from doing pre-election campaigning in-game, so I guess my Kanye 2020 movement will have to begin elsewhere.

View the amazing section of the Metal Gear Survive EULA below:

For more on the newly released third-person action game, check out our Metal Gear Survive preview from E3 2017. Here’s a snippet of what I had to say after going hands-on with it.

While I only got to check out the cooperative multiplayer portion of Metal Gear Survive, there is a fully fledged single-player component. All of the rewards that players receive from the co-op sessions will feed back into the solo campaign, so players can then craft new weapons and gear. Konami wasn’t ready to detail the solo mode, but the solid multiplayer has me excited to learn more. Some may want to dismiss Metal Gear Survive as a sort of cash grab by Konami, but it’s clear that a lot of effort has gone into making this a worthwhile spin-off. It certainly helps to have the Metal Gear Solid V gameplay as an incredible base to start off with, but this new cooperative riff on that is a fresh experience. It’s coming along very nicely as its early 2018 release nears, and I can’t wait to see what the full game offers.

Metal Gear Survive is out now.

[Source: Twitter]