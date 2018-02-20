Metal Gear Survive Update Roadmap Revealed by Konami

Metal Gear Survive launched today (watch the launch trailer!), but that doesn’t mean that development is over on the game. The multiplayer-focused title will have plenty of updates in the near future, and Konami has outlined them. New difficulties, missions, events and features are on the way.

Here’s what Konami has announced about the Metal Gear Survive update roadmap:

February Launch Celebration Login Bonus (from February 23) March Adding a new difficulty level for Daily Missions (Hard)

Adding a new difficulty level for Weekly Missions (Hard)

Adding a new type of mission in CO-OP

Adding a new event: CO-OP mission with the new rule.

Adding the possibility to change some of the in-game controls

Changing the personal score calculation so it takes the digger acceleration into account. The detailed schedule for these updates will be announced later.

Due to development schedule, the schedule may slightly differ.

We will continue to fix the balance and glitch continuously.

For more on the newly released third-person action game, check out our Metal Gear Survive preview from E3 2017. Here’s a snippet of what I had to say after going hands-on with it.

While I only got to check out the cooperative multiplayer portion of Metal Gear Survive, there is a fully fledged single-player component. All of the rewards that players receive from the co-op sessions will feed back into the solo campaign, so players can then craft new weapons and gear. Konami wasn’t ready to detail the solo mode, but the solid multiplayer has me excited to learn more. Some may want to dismiss Metal Gear Survive as a sort of cash grab by Konami, but it’s clear that a lot of effort has gone into making this a worthwhile spin-off. It certainly helps to have the Metal Gear Solid V gameplay as an incredible base to start off with, but this new cooperative riff on that is a fresh experience. It’s coming along very nicely as its early 2018 release nears, and I can’t wait to see what the full game offers.

Metal Gear Survive is out now.