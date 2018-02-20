New Persona 5: Dancing Star Night Screenshots Show off Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Protagonist
After just putting out a new trailer for their upcoming rhythm game Persona 5: Dancing Star Night, Atlus has just released a handful of new screenshots showing off the costume of the protagonist from Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne. The four screenshots (below) give players a great look at the costume in the upcoming game. Persona 5: Dancing Star Night will release May 24, 2018 in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.
5/24発売の『P5D』、PS4版の限定版に付くDLC「アトラスセレクション」は、アトラスの他作品の衣装でダンスが可能！ジョーカーは『真・女神転生III』の主人公になるらしいぜ。『真III』は今日で発売15周年だそうだ。すげーなー！ https://t.co/GQFEGT7wFu #P5D #真3 pic.twitter.com/WeFyAkngJU
— モルガナ_ペルソナ広報 (@p_kouhou) February 20, 2018
As the release date for Dancing Star Night continues to draw closer, fans can more information to come out from Atlus, and we’ll make sure to update you as that happens. In the meantime, make sure to take a look at the Persona 5: Dancing Star Night tracklist below:
- Rivers in the Desert
- Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There (Jazztronik Remix)
- Keeper of Lust
- Blooming Villain (Atlus Konishi Remix)
- Hoshi to Bokura to (Tofubeats Remix)
- Tokyo Daylight (Atlus Kozuka Remix)
- Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There
- Rivers in the Desert (Mito Remix)
- Blooming of Villain
- Life Goes On
- Price
- Whims of Fate (Yukihiro Fuktomi Remix)
- Beneath the Mask (KAIEN Remix)
- Will Power (Shacho Remix)
- Last Surprise (Taku Takahashi Remix)
- Haha no Ita Hibi (Atlus Kitajoh Remix)
- Life Will Change (Atlus Meguro Remix)
- Jaldabaoth~Our Beginning
- Last Surprise
- Life Will Change
- GROOVY
- One Nightbreak
- Rivers in the Desert (Persona Super Live P-Sound Bomb2017)
- Hoshi to Bokura to
- Last Surprise (Jazztronik Remix)
