PlayStation Store Global Update – February 20, 2018

North American Update

February’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders

Bravo Team ($39.99)(out 3-6)

Frantics ($19.99)(out 3-6)

PSVR Games

Apex Construct ($29.99)

Run Dorothy Run ($29.99)

PS4 Demos

The Persistence: Demo

Pinball FX3 – Jurassic World Pinball

RiftStar Raiders

True Fear: Forsaken Souls – Part 1

PS4 Games

Armored Warfare (Free to Play)

Bleed Complete Bundle ($27.99/PS+ $13.99)

Core Set Bundle ($19.99)

Deadbolt ($9.99)

Defender’s Quest: Valley of the Forgotten DX ($14.99)

Fe ($19.99)

Guilt Battle Arena ($14.99)

Hand of the Gods: Smite Tactics (Free to Play)

Metal Gear Survive ($39.99)

NARUTO TO BORUTO: Shinobi Striker – Open Beta (Free)

Premium Pool Arena ($9.99)

Secret of Mana ($39.99)

Slice, Dice, and Rice ($17.99)

Symmetry ($17.99/PS+ $16.19)

The Station ($14.99)

Tiles ($3.99)

Wired Arcade Bundle ($24.99)

Xenon Valkyrie+ ($8.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

Armored Warfare DLC ($2.99 and up to $139.99)

Crossout – Valentine’s Day Pack ($19.99)

Injustice 2 TMNT ($9.99)

Metal Gear Survive Coin packs ($0.99 for 100 and up to $49.99 for 6,000)

Monster Hunter World DLC ($1.99 and up)

Pinball FX3 – Jurassic World™ Pinball ($9.99)

Skyforge: Immortal Love Pack ($14.99)

Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle – Chibi-Chara ($0.99)

Warframe Reknown Collection ($19.99/PS+ $15.99)

PS Vita Games

Deadbolt ($9.99)

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory ($39.99)

Secret of Mana ($29.99)

