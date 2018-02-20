PlayStation Store Global Update – February 20, 2018
North American Update
February’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
- Knack (PS4)
- Rime (PS4)
- Starblood Arena (PSVR)
- Spelunker HD (PS3)
- Mugen Souls Z (PS3)
- Exiles End (Vita)
- Grand Kingdom (PS4, Vita)
Pre-Orders
- Bravo Team ($39.99)(out 3-6)
- Frantics ($19.99)(out 3-6)
PSVR Games
- Apex Construct ($29.99)
- Run Dorothy Run ($29.99)
PS4 Demos
- The Persistence: Demo
- Pinball FX3 – Jurassic World Pinball
- RiftStar Raiders
- True Fear: Forsaken Souls – Part 1
PS4 Games
- Armored Warfare (Free to Play)
- Bleed Complete Bundle ($27.99/PS+ $13.99)
- Core Set Bundle ($19.99)
- Deadbolt ($9.99)
- Defender’s Quest: Valley of the Forgotten DX ($14.99)
- Fe ($19.99)
- Guilt Battle Arena ($14.99)
- Hand of the Gods: Smite Tactics (Free to Play)
- Metal Gear Survive ($39.99)
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: Shinobi Striker – Open Beta (Free)
- Premium Pool Arena ($9.99)
- Secret of Mana ($39.99)
- Slice, Dice, and Rice ($17.99)
- Symmetry ($17.99/PS+ $16.19)
- The Station ($14.99)
- Tiles ($3.99)
- Wired Arcade Bundle ($24.99)
- Xenon Valkyrie+ ($8.99)
PS4 Add-on Content
- Armored Warfare DLC ($2.99 and up to $139.99)
- Crossout – Valentine’s Day Pack ($19.99)
- Injustice 2 TMNT ($9.99)
- Metal Gear Survive Coin packs ($0.99 for 100 and up to $49.99 for 6,000)
- Monster Hunter World DLC ($1.99 and up)
- Pinball FX3 – Jurassic World™ Pinball ($9.99)
- Skyforge: Immortal Love Pack ($14.99)
- Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle – Chibi-Chara ($0.99)
- Warframe Reknown Collection ($19.99/PS+ $15.99)
PS Vita Games
- Deadbolt ($9.99)
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory ($39.99)
- Secret of Mana ($29.99)