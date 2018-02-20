Two More Batmobiles Coming to Rocket League in New DLC

Psyonix has already released one variation of the Batmobile into the world of Rocket League, and earlier today, they announced that two more would be coming to the game. Thanks to their partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive and DC Entertainment, Psyonix has announced the DC Super Heroes DLC Pack. The DLC will include two premium battle-cars, both of which are from the world of Batman, and cost $3.99 when it releases on March 5.

In the DC Super Heroes DLC Pack, players will finally be able to jump into a Batmobile and score some goals, as Psyonix has brought both the ’89 Batmobile from the Warne Bros. Pictures Batman, as well as the Tumblr from The Dark Knight. Also included in the DLC Pack are various cosmetic items inspired by some of the most well-known heroes in the DC universe.

For more on the upcoming DLC, check out the full contents of the upcoming pack below:

2 Premium Batman Battle-Cars The Dark Knight Rises Tumbler from Warner Bros. Pictures’ The Dark Knight Rises The ’89 Batmobile from Warner Bros. Pictures’ Batman

DC Super Hero Themed Items Aquaman – Breakout Decal and Player Banner Batman – Paladin Decal and Player Banner Cyborg – Roadhog Decal and Player Banner DC – Player Banner (previously released in Collector’s Edition) Flash – Wheels, Venom Decal, Player Banner, and Speed Force Boost (Wheels and Player Banner previously released in Collector’s Edition) Green Arrow – Hotshot Decal and Player Banner Green Lantern – Merc Decal and Player Banner Superman – Octane Decal and Player Banner Wonder Woman – Wheels, X-Devil Decal, and Player Banner



Rocket League is available now.