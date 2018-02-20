Unable to Start Metal Gear Survive? You’re Not the Only One (Update)

Update #4: Metal Gear Survive update 1.02 does in fact fix the login issue. The game works after two hours of being broken.

Update #3: Konami just pushed Metal Gear Survive update 1.02. Downloading it now.

Update #2: It didn’t work. I’m still unable to start the game.

Update #1: I’ve reinstalled the game, and now Metal Gear Survive update 1.01 has started to download. Once that is installed, I’ll report back to see if it’s working.

Metal Gear Survive is available now, and it should be a time that players can boot up the game and start killing some zombies. Instead, if you’re like me at least, you’re sitting at a screen that is telling you that the game is unable to start and needs an update. This issue is supposedly exclusive to the PlayStation 4 version of the game, and the only workaround I’ve heard is that players have to reinstall the game (which means redownloading all 16GB of the game in my case). I’m currently downloading the game again, and will report back with how it went.

If you’re also dealing with the issue, let us know in the comments below. Have you been able to play?

For more on the newly released third-person action game, check out our Metal Gear Survive preview from E3 2017. Here’s a snippet of what I had to say after going hands-on with it.

While I only got to check out the cooperative multiplayer portion of Metal Gear Survive, there is a fully fledged single-player component. All of the rewards that players receive from the co-op sessions will feed back into the solo campaign, so players can then craft new weapons and gear. Konami wasn’t ready to detail the solo mode, but the solid multiplayer has me excited to learn more. Some may want to dismiss Metal Gear Survive as a sort of cash grab by Konami, but it’s clear that a lot of effort has gone into making this a worthwhile spin-off. It certainly helps to have the Metal Gear Solid V gameplay as an incredible base to start off with, but this new cooperative riff on that is a fresh experience. It’s coming along very nicely as its early 2018 release nears, and I can’t wait to see what the full game offers.

Metal Gear Survive is out now.