Assassin’s Creed Origins Update 1.30 Adds Two New Modes, Read Patch Notes
Assassin’s Creed Origins update 1.30 is releasing today. The major update adds in the Discovery Tour add-on, and adds in a New Game+ mode. The former is an educational mode, while the latter will allow players to start a new game while also keeping their “weapons, outfits, and abilities.”
Check out the full Assassin’s Creed Origins update 1.30 patch notes below:
Patch Highlights
The “Discovery Tour by Assassin’s Creed: Ancient Egypt” game mode added. Explore Ancient Egypt from a fascinating historical perspective with a new mode that lets visitors’ free roam the map to learn about Egypt’s history and daily life in guided tours.
New Game+ game mode added. Start a new game while keeping their weapons, outfits, and abilities. You will be able to access New Game + after you have completed the last main quest of the game.
The Hidden Ones
- Fixed an issue where the completion of the Sinai region would not reach 100% in the Atlas
Main Game
Quest
- Fixed various issues with Quest Objectives that could disappear when traveling outside of Egypt
- Fixed an issue with the spawning of Hotephres’ boat in the quest “The Crocodile’s Scales”
- Fixed an issue preventing the playable character to go back into the vault if he died after completing the quest “The Final Weighing”
Activities
- Increased the distance the player needs to be from some Rebel Camps before Assist Rebel event are respawned
- Fixed an issue with Hippodrome adversaries stopping at the end of a race
- Fixed various issues with Daily Quests and Reda that could not be available at times
- Fixed an issue with the camera having no collision with the Boss of the Trials of the God
- Fixed an issue preventing targets of “Avenge a Friend” quests from being damaged
- Fixed the Trial of the God Community Challenge that could give all the items of the Anubis Gold Set after banking the reward
- Fixed the synchronization of the Classic Challenges with the Ubisoft Club servers following a network failure
- Fixed various papyruses locations that did not show the interact action
Gameplay
- Improved the ragdoll visual
- Added a warning message when going out of bound with Senu
- Fixed an issue that caused the mount not being summoned when whistled
- Fixed a bow usage animation issue while in stealth
- Fixed various issues where the playable character could remain stuck
- Fixed an issue where various character’s hands would end up crooked after exiting to the Quest menu
- Fixed an issue where NPC could stand still after being killed with an air assassination
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the interaction with the mount merchant in the Refugee Haven to work
- Fixed an issue that could make cart fly in the air following a collision
User Interface
- Fixed an issue with the Animus Pulse effect disappearing on certain camera angles in Photo Mode
World
- Fixed various issues where the playable character could go through collisions
- Fixed various issues with the spawning of NPCs
- Fixed floating boats
Graphics & Audio
- Fixed various mismatches between subtitle and audio
System
- Fixed an infinite loadtraveling after fast travelling a long distance via the eagle
- Improved overall stability of the game application
PC
- Added some tooltips and other minor improvements to the Performance Analyzer menu
- Fixed an issue with the playable character that could not walk through a narrow pass
- Fixed the display of GPU temperature and usage metrics
- Fixed various issues with the key mapping with the Hippodrome
- Fixed various issues with the World Map on multi-monitors setups
- Fixed several stuttering issues
- Fixed multiple issues with the localized voiceover in the quests “Incoming Threat” and “A Gift from the Gods”
Assassin’s Creed Origins update 1.30 is available today.
[Source: Ubisoft]