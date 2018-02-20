Assassin’s Creed Origins Update 1.30 Adds Two New Modes, Read Patch Notes

Assassin’s Creed Origins update 1.30 is releasing today. The major update adds in the Discovery Tour add-on, and adds in a New Game+ mode. The former is an educational mode, while the latter will allow players to start a new game while also keeping their “weapons, outfits, and abilities.”

Check out the full Assassin’s Creed Origins update 1.30 patch notes below:

Patch Highlights The “Discovery Tour by Assassin’s Creed: Ancient Egypt” game mode added. Explore Ancient Egypt from a fascinating historical perspective with a new mode that lets visitors’ free roam the map to learn about Egypt’s history and daily life in guided tours. New Game+ game mode added. Start a new game while keeping their weapons, outfits, and abilities. You will be able to access New Game + after you have completed the last main quest of the game. The Hidden Ones Fixed an issue where the completion of the Sinai region would not reach 100% in the Atlas Main Game

Quest Fixed various issues with Quest Objectives that could disappear when traveling outside of Egypt

Fixed an issue with the spawning of Hotephres’ boat in the quest “The Crocodile’s Scales”

Fixed an issue preventing the playable character to go back into the vault if he died after completing the quest “The Final Weighing” Activities Increased the distance the player needs to be from some Rebel Camps before Assist Rebel event are respawned

Fixed an issue with Hippodrome adversaries stopping at the end of a race

Fixed various issues with Daily Quests and Reda that could not be available at times

Fixed an issue with the camera having no collision with the Boss of the Trials of the God

Fixed an issue preventing targets of “Avenge a Friend” quests from being damaged

Fixed the Trial of the God Community Challenge that could give all the items of the Anubis Gold Set after banking the reward

Fixed the synchronization of the Classic Challenges with the Ubisoft Club servers following a network failure

Fixed various papyruses locations that did not show the interact action Gameplay Improved the ragdoll visual

Added a warning message when going out of bound with Senu

Fixed an issue that caused the mount not being summoned when whistled

Fixed a bow usage animation issue while in stealth

Fixed various issues where the playable character could remain stuck

Fixed an issue where various character’s hands would end up crooked after exiting to the Quest menu

Fixed an issue where NPC could stand still after being killed with an air assassination

Fixed an issue that could prevent the interaction with the mount merchant in the Refugee Haven to work

Fixed an issue that could make cart fly in the air following a collision User Interface Fixed an issue with the Animus Pulse effect disappearing on certain camera angles in Photo Mode World Fixed various issues where the playable character could go through collisions

Fixed various issues with the spawning of NPCs

Fixed floating boats Graphics & Audio Fixed various mismatches between subtitle and audio System Fixed an infinite loadtraveling after fast travelling a long distance via the eagle

Improved overall stability of the game application PC Added some tooltips and other minor improvements to the Performance Analyzer menu

Fixed an issue with the playable character that could not walk through a narrow pass

Fixed the display of GPU temperature and usage metrics

Fixed various issues with the key mapping with the Hippodrome

Fixed various issues with the World Map on multi-monitors setups

Fixed several stuttering issues

Fixed multiple issues with the localized voiceover in the quests “Incoming Threat” and “A Gift from the Gods”

Assassin’s Creed Origins update 1.30 is available today.

[Source: Ubisoft]