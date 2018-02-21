Procdeurally Generated 2D Shooter Birdcakes Announced for PS4

Developers Green Lava Studios have officially that their upcoming game Birdcakes will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC this Spring. The game, which bills itself as a randomly generated 2D shooter, sees players traveling across 6 worlds in an effort to combat the Birdcakes’ natural enemies: flies. You can check out the announcement trailer for the game below.

According to Green Lava Studios, the game features 6 procedurally generated worlds, comes equipped with two different playing modes, and perhaps most interesting of all, has no saving. When a player dies, they restart, but will be able to keep the powers they acquire throughout the game.

For more on the upcoming title, make sure to check out a brief description of it below:

Birdcakes Game Features: ● Single Player game. ● Featuring 2 playing modes: Story & Infinite. ● No saving! You can keep the powerups though. ● Fast-paced levels with tight flight controls. ● Compete in online leaderboards for the highest scores. Step in a world of state-of-the-art cupcake-and-bird weaponry! After a picnic went horribly wrong, Pancake the Cupcake desperately tries to fend off hungry flies away from his girlfriend Cherry! Featuring colorful 2D art; tight shooting controls; and fluid aerial movement mechanics; you’ll be set for a wacky, zero-calorie romp through the kitchen and beyond. Fly through 6 fly-infested worlds and destroy them with Pancake’s powerful candy bullets. This will be no walk in the park however! Die once, and it’s all the way back to the beginning; make sure to buy power-ups from the bakery store and get ready to be save the (cupcake) world!

Birdcakes will release sometime in Spring 2018.