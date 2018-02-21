PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Japanese Sales Chart: Monster Hunter: World Dominates the Competition

February 21, 2018Written by Anthony Nash

monster hunter world sales

Monster Hunter: World continues to impress after its launch, as it has taken the top spot of the Japanese sales chart for this week. The recently remastered Secret of Mana also had a good week, as it slid into the second spot on the charts underneath the monster hunting title. As far as hardware goes, the PlayStation 4 reigned supreme this week, just barely outselling the Nintendo Switch, which continues to do well in almost every market.

When it comes to new titles, a few titles made their way to the best selling of the week, including the previously mentioned Secret of Mana and A Certain Magical Virtual-On.

According to Media Create, here’s the 20 best-selling retail games (new releases are bolded), along with how each system sold in Japan from February 12 to February 18, 2018:

  1. Monster Hunter: World (Limited Edition and Bundle Editions Included (PS4) – 85,322 (1,836,291)
  2. Secret of Mana (PS4) – 36,042
  3. Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Switch) – 21,815 (2,042,844)
  4. Idolish7: Twelve Fantasia (Limited Edition Included) (PSV) – 21,481
  5. Dynasty Warriors 9 (Limited Edition Included) (PS4) 21,180 (138,675)
  6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) – 19,280 (1,346,387)
  7. Secret of Mana (PSV) – 17,947
  8. A Certain Magical Virtual-On (PS4) – 17,938
  9. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (Limited Edition Included) – 12,981 (88,604)
  10. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Switch) – 12,776 (142,591)
  11. Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Switch) – 12,640 (1,614,506)
  12. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Switch) – 11,764 (871,528)
  13. Bayonetta Ultimate Climax Edition (Switch) – 11,694
  14. Bayonetta 2 (Switch) – 9,532
  15. Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (3DS) – 9,358 (1,558,042)
  16. A Certain Magical Virtual-On (PSV) – 9,284
  17. Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4) – 5,975 (88,943)
  18. Mario Party: The Top 100 (3DS) – 5,842 (161,624)
  19. Arms (Switch) – 4,234 (369,040
  20. 1-2-Switch (Switch) – 4,194 (399,757)

Systems (Previous Week)

  1. PlayStation 4 – 41,496 (59,691)
  2. Switch – 39,303 (43,404)
  3. PlayStation 4 Pro – 8,006(11,615)
  4. New 2DS LL – 5,778 (6,031)
  5. PlayStation Vita – 4,959 (4,133)
  6. New 3DS LL – 3,424 (3,581)
  7. 2DS – 959 (904)
  8. Xbox One X – 133 (209)
  9. Xbox One – 57 (52)

If you’re looking to purchase Japanese games, you can save $3 by using the code “PSLIFE” at Play-Asia.com.

[Source: Gematsu]

Tags: ,
Blasters of the Universe Interview: Bringing Bullet Hell to Virtual Reality
Procdeurally Generated 2D Shooter Birdcakes Announced for PS4
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of CraveOnline Media, LLC, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.