Japanese Sales Chart: Monster Hunter: World Dominates the Competition

Monster Hunter: World continues to impress after its launch, as it has taken the top spot of the Japanese sales chart for this week. The recently remastered Secret of Mana also had a good week, as it slid into the second spot on the charts underneath the monster hunting title. As far as hardware goes, the PlayStation 4 reigned supreme this week, just barely outselling the Nintendo Switch, which continues to do well in almost every market.

When it comes to new titles, a few titles made their way to the best selling of the week, including the previously mentioned Secret of Mana and A Certain Magical Virtual-On.

According to Media Create, here’s the 20 best-selling retail games (new releases are bolded), along with how each system sold in Japan from February 12 to February 18, 2018:

Monster Hunter: World (Limited Edition and Bundle Editions Included (PS4) – 85,322 (1,836,291) Secret of Mana (PS4) – 36,042 Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Switch) – 21,815 (2,042,844) Idolish7: Twelve Fantasia (Limited Edition Included) (PSV) – 21,481 Dynasty Warriors 9 (Limited Edition Included) (PS4) 21,180 (138,675) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) – 19,280 (1,346,387) Secret of Mana (PSV) – 17,947 A Certain Magical Virtual-On (PS4) – 17,938 Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (Limited Edition Included) – 12,981 (88,604) Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Switch) – 12,776 (142,591) Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Switch) – 12,640 (1,614,506) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Switch) – 11,764 (871,528) Bayonetta Ultimate Climax Edition (Switch) – 11,694 Bayonetta 2 (Switch) – 9,532 Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (3DS) – 9,358 (1,558,042) A Certain Magical Virtual-On (PSV) – 9,284 Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4) – 5,975 (88,943) Mario Party: The Top 100 (3DS) – 5,842 (161,624) Arms (Switch) – 4,234 (369,040 1-2-Switch (Switch) – 4,194 (399,757) Systems (Previous Week) PlayStation 4 – 41,496 (59,691) Switch – 39,303 (43,404) PlayStation 4 Pro – 8,006(11,615) New 2DS LL – 5,778 (6,031) PlayStation Vita – 4,959 (4,133) New 3DS LL – 3,424 (3,581) 2DS – 959 (904) Xbox One X – 133 (209) Xbox One – 57 (52)

If you’re looking to purchase Japanese games, you can save $3 by using the code “PSLIFE” at Play-Asia.com.



[Source: Gematsu]