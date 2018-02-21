Japanese Sales Chart: Monster Hunter: World Dominates the Competition
Monster Hunter: World continues to impress after its launch, as it has taken the top spot of the Japanese sales chart for this week. The recently remastered Secret of Mana also had a good week, as it slid into the second spot on the charts underneath the monster hunting title. As far as hardware goes, the PlayStation 4 reigned supreme this week, just barely outselling the Nintendo Switch, which continues to do well in almost every market.
When it comes to new titles, a few titles made their way to the best selling of the week, including the previously mentioned Secret of Mana and A Certain Magical Virtual-On.
According to Media Create, here’s the 20 best-selling retail games (new releases are bolded), along with how each system sold in Japan from February 12 to February 18, 2018:
- Monster Hunter: World (Limited Edition and Bundle Editions Included (PS4) – 85,322 (1,836,291)
- Secret of Mana (PS4) – 36,042
- Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Switch) – 21,815 (2,042,844)
- Idolish7: Twelve Fantasia (Limited Edition Included) (PSV) – 21,481
- Dynasty Warriors 9 (Limited Edition Included) (PS4) 21,180 (138,675)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) – 19,280 (1,346,387)
- Secret of Mana (PSV) – 17,947
- A Certain Magical Virtual-On (PS4) – 17,938
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (Limited Edition Included) – 12,981 (88,604)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Switch) – 12,776 (142,591)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Switch) – 12,640 (1,614,506)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Switch) – 11,764 (871,528)
- Bayonetta Ultimate Climax Edition (Switch) – 11,694
- Bayonetta 2 (Switch) – 9,532
- Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (3DS) – 9,358 (1,558,042)
- A Certain Magical Virtual-On (PSV) – 9,284
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4) – 5,975 (88,943)
- Mario Party: The Top 100 (3DS) – 5,842 (161,624)
- Arms (Switch) – 4,234 (369,040
- 1-2-Switch (Switch) – 4,194 (399,757)
Systems (Previous Week)
- PlayStation 4 – 41,496 (59,691)
- Switch – 39,303 (43,404)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 8,006(11,615)
- New 2DS LL – 5,778 (6,031)
- PlayStation Vita – 4,959 (4,133)
- New 3DS LL – 3,424 (3,581)
- 2DS – 959 (904)
- Xbox One X – 133 (209)
- Xbox One – 57 (52)
