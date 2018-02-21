New Fate/Extella Link Gameplay Trailers Feature Jeanne d’Arc and More

Marvelous has uploaded a new set of Fate/Extella Link character gameplay trailers, where they published three more gameplay videos of returning Servants from the earlier game, Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star. As of this batch, they have published eight character trailers out of the total roster of 26 playable Servants in this Dynasty Warriors-like game; this also means half of the returning 16-character roster from The Umbral Star has been featured.

We start this batch with Jeanne d’Arc (also known as Joan of Arc), one of the highly popular Servants known for her role as a Ruler-class Servant in the recent anime Fate/Apocrypha. Despite having a sword, she mainly fights by using her flag as a polearm weapon. Her sword is being reserved to be used in her Noble Phantasm, La Pucelle, where she sacrifices herself to annihilate everything around her.

One of the Knights of the Round Table, Gawain, is also returning as a Saber-class servant. He launches fire-based attacks with his signature sword, Excalibur Galatine. In his Noble Phantasm attack, he uses the power of the sun to extend the Excalibur Galatine to its maximum length and swings it to sweep all enemies in the vicinity.

And last but definitely not the least, this batch also has a gameplay trailer for the famed Gilgamesh. As an Archer-class servant, he fights using a multitude of weapons that he unleashes from his signature Gate of Babylon. His Noble Phantasm attack is Enuma Elish: The Star of Creation that Split Heaven and Earth, where he uses his strongest sword, Ea, to launch a devastating attack that rips space and time.

Fate/Extella Link will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on June 7. No English localization has been announced yet for this side-sequel of Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star.

[Source: Marvelous]