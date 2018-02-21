Latest Ruiner Update Adds New Game Modes and More, Live Now on PS4

Reikon Games has announced today that the final update to Ruiner, the Annihilation Update, is now live on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The update not only includes a new Arena Mode, but also brings with it online leaderboards as well as additional finishing moves, outfits, and general gameplay updates. The update is available now, and the game itself is being discounted by 50% for those who haven’t yet picked it up.

While the Annihilation update already features a ton of additions to the game, console owners will also get the previous PC-only Savage Update that adds in a New Game+ Mode, Speedrun, Mode, new weapons, finishing moves, and outfits, making all versions as complete as possible. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on jumping back into Ruiner with the introduction of this massive update.

Ruiner is available now.