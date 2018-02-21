Bungie Revises Destiny 2 Update Development Roadmap, Rumble Coming With New Weekly Rotating Crucible Playlist

Bungie revised the Destiny 2 update roadmap that they published in January, putting some delays on features, but adding others. The biggest features being delayed are the unique Nightfall Strike weapons and Mod System improvements, which will now be delayed past the big 1.2.0 update planned for May. The Exotic weapon and armor tuning changes previously planned for the March update will now be launching alongside Destiny 2 update 1.2.0 in May.

Game Director Chris Barrett explained that the ambitious scope of these changes required some additional time to implement.

With today’s update we’ve moved a few items out to later releases – this is because we are trying to ensure each feature we add hits a sufficiently high quality bar. So while we really wanted to get Nightfall Strike Unique Weapons into your hands next week to coincide with Nightfall Scoring, it’s more important that each of those rewards live up to the difficulty it will take to earn them. They have to be super cool, so we’re giving the artists extra time to make sure they are… super cool. Mod System Improvements are also still planned, but will not be available when 1.2.0 is released. We’ll give more details on when to expect these changes at a future date.

Last week, Bungie provided an update on the Exotic tuning update, and judging by the kind of scope and balancing they are going for, its understandable that we won’t see that particular update until the big 1.2.0 update.

Click the image below to see the revised list of updates.

While some things are getting pushed out further, Barrett wanted to let players know that Rumble will be joining 6v6 Iron Banner and Mayhem in a new rotating weekly Crucible playlist in the March 1.1.4 update. Players have long anticipated the return of Rumble from Destiny 1, a free-for-all PVP mode, and many will be happy to see Barrett confirm its return within the next month. It’s also notable that Barrett indicates Mayhem will return as part of a weekly rotation. Doubles is also planned to make a return at some point after a successful week during the Crimson Days event.

Bungie promises additional Crucible updates in next week’s This Week at Bungie blog post. Are you excited to see Rumble making a return soon? Are you disappointed by the delay on some of the features?

[Source: Bungie]