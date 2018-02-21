Shining Resonance Refrain Will Come to Western Audiences

Earlier today, it was revealed by Sega that Shining Resonance Refrain would be releasing in the West for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. The game, which tells the tale a sword-wielding warrior and his friends as they fight an Empire, will mark the return of the Shining series to Western audiences for the first time in a decade.

While no concrete release information has been given, the trailer (above) for the game teases a Summer 2018 launch, which isn’t that far off. The game is a remaster of the original Shining Resonance, and features dual audio with English and Japanese voices. In addition to all of the original games DLC< the game will also include a new “Refrain Mode” that unlocks Imperial Princess Excel and Dragonsalyer Jinas as part members.

For more on the upcoming release, check out a description of the game below:

Remastered with New Refrain Mode Shining Resonance Refrain remasters the original Shining Resonance, previously released on PlayStation 3 only in Japan, and features dual audio with English and Japanese voices. In addition to all of the original’s DLC, now included as part of the base “Original Mode,” Shining Resonance Refrain packs a new “Refrain Mode,” unlocking the Imperial Princess Excella and Dragonslayer Jinas as party members for a new experience – just be sure to save this for your second playthrough to avoid any spoilers! With real-time action combat, it will be important to utilize each party member’s unique abilities and strengths while deepening relationships with each character. Through events and dates, get to know your party members to unlock their full potential on the battlefield! Depending on the bonds of the characters, “Resonance” may occur between them, providing a new level of support, leading to victory.

Shining Resonance Refrain will release sometime in Summer 2018.