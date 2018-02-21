Sony Announces My PlayStation, a New Playstation Social Space

Earlier today, Sony took to the PlayStation Blog to announce My PlayStation, a a brand new social destination designed around the PlayStation Network. Players will be able to conveniently access and engage with features across PC, Mac, and mobile devices, allowing them to stay tapped into their friends and the ongoings of the PlayStation community when they aren’t playing any games.

As it stands, players can currently head over to the site and have access to friends, editing your profile, viewing you and your friends’ trophies, sending and managing friend quests, and sending messages out to people. The website is already fully up and running, so all that’s left for people to do is go and check it out.

For more information on My PlayStation, check out a brief description below:

Today we’re happy to announce the launch of My PlayStation, a new social destination on web. Conveniently access and engage with key PlayStation Network features on PC, Mac, mobile phones and tablets. It’s a great way to stay tapped in with your friends and the PlayStation community when you’re away from your PlayStation 4. Here are some things you can do on web with My PlayStation: Find Friends

Edit your Profile

View you and your Friends’ Trophies

Send and manage Friend requests

Send Messages My PlayStation works with most major web browsers on Windows 10, MacOS 10, iOS 10 or above, Android 5 or above.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]