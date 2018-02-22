Cooperative Racer Trailblazers Announced, Releasing in Spring 2018

Publisher Rising Star Games has announced that, in partnership with indie game developer Supergonk, they will be releasing Trailblazers to all major gaming platforms in Spring 2018. You can check out the trailer below to check out some of the arcade-y fun you’ll likely be having should you choose to pick up the game.

According to developers Supergonk, Trailblazers is the world’s first “true, second-to-second co-operative arcade racing game,” in which players will have to paint the track and work as a team to win. Players will not only be able to paint the track in their teams colors, but also be able to use the paint as a speed boost in order to keep them in first place. For more information on the upcoming game, check out a brief description of it below:

Trailblazers is a fresh new co-operative racing title with an innovative on-track game mechanic: paint the track, boost on your color, and work as a team to win! Racing in teams of up to three-versus-three, players paint the track as they race, capturing key areas to dynamically change the racing line, then boosting on their team’s color. Racers who drive with flair and style will also amass skill points to blaze their way to victory! Players can experience the blistering high-speed action with up to six players online, or locally via split-screen for up to four local players with additional online or CPU-controlled challengers. Loaded with multiplayer thrills and a series of single-player challenges across an extended campaign mode, Trailblazers is an audio-visual onslaught of retro-futuristic style and attitude. The game takes place in a lavishly designed world from the creative mind of BAFTA award-winning artist Will Milton. Players race through expansive and stunning scenic tracks set across locations ranging from mountain tops to lush forests and arid desert valleys. Aural soundscapes are provided via the officially licensed soundtrack featuring leaders of the Future Funk genre, including Get On Up by Skope, Bad King Kong by The Derevolutions, and Dead Ringer by A.Skillz.

Trailblazers will release sometime in Spring 2018.