Troy Baker, Emily O’Brien Join Cast of Death Stranding

The anticipation surrounding Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding continues to rise as more and more information is revealed, and now, fans have even more to be excited about. Earlier today, an Instagram post (via DualShockers) from Emily O’Brien revealed that she and Troy Baker have seemingly joined the cast for the game.

The post, which has since been deleted by O’Brien, read Honored to be working alongside these fine two lads on @Hideo_Kojima’s next project Death Stranding. I’m a lucky gal.” Of course, fans already know Baker from his memorable roles as Joel in The Last of Us, Delsin in Infamous Second Son, and Bioshock Infinite’s Booker DeWitt. O’Brien, an equally accomplished actor, has had credits in Telltale’s Guardians of the Galaxy series (playing Gamora), League of legends (Camille), and even TV roles including The Young and the Restless.

For more on Death Stranding, check out what kind of games inspire Hideo Kojima when he’s working on games. Here’s the full exchange from the translated interview:

Dengeki: Please tell us a game released/announced in 2017 that pertains to your own work, and also the reason why. Kojima: Inside (for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS) and Framed 2 (mobile game). Although Inside was a 2016 title, I’m feeling the possibility of indie titles developed by small-scale teams, as represented by these two games. I was also appointed as a judge for the Best Independent Game award at The Game Awards, so that feeling of mine has grown stronger. We have prepared an environment where it is possible to create a game where everything from modeling to presentation is worked on by a few people, or even just one person (although it’s a different matter when it comes to distribution and more). This is an era where even indies can make games that make the world gaze in wonderment. My thought has strengthened to make Kojima Productions as the forerunner of such an era.

Death Stranding is being developed for PlayStation 4.