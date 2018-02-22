Retro Mode Returns for MLB The Show 18
MLB The Show 18 is shaping up to be a big year for Sony’s yearly baseball game. The game will feature a revamped Road to the Show mode, a “major gameplay engine tune up,” and a new player tagging system. The game itself looks quite impressive, and there are over 1,000 new gameplay animations that’ll be in the March 27, 2018 release. Now Sony has detailed another feature, the game’s retro mode, which was a key selling point for last year’s game.
Check out the new MLB The Show 18 retro mode trailer below:
Here’s what Sony had to announce about the upcoming MLB The Show 18 features (via the PlayStation Blog):
This year we’re bringing back Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Battle Royale, Conquest, and Franchise Mode, and will have a major gameplay engine tune up among other features.
Baseball is a game of details. At its core there’s pitching, hitting, catching, throwing, and tagging. All of those areas of the game have received major development resources this year. Below are a few changes we’ve revealed in our trailer:
- Expansion of Road to the Show
- Dynamic crowds like Judge’s Chambers
- New unique home run celebrations
- Revamped hitting engine with improved physics
- Rewritten player tagging system
- Over 1,000 new gameplay animations
- More legends
Sony also recently unveiled several preorder bonuses:
MLB The Show 18 releases March 27, 2018 exclusively for PlayStation 4.