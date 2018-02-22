Naughty Dog Open to Making a Non-Third Person Game

While Naughty Dog has become known for sticking to the third-person action adventure genre, the studio never wants to pigeonhole itself into just making one thing. During DICE Summit 2018, Naughty Dog creative director Neil Druckmann said the studio is always open to new games, and that the next game they do might not be a third-person one.

“We’re totally open. The future, the next game that we do might not be third-person,” Druckmann said (via IGN). Of course, this isn’t confirmation of anything, but it’s always good to hear a studio is willing – and likely capable – of venturing into different genres. Given how talented the folks at Naughty Dog are, it wouldn’t be shocking to see their take on another genre end up as successful as their other game.

In other Naughty Dog news, Crystal Dynamics recently announced that they would be expanding their studio with former Naughty Dog employees to work on their upcoming Avengers project. For more on that, check out below:

“We’re committed to delivering an incredible, completely original Avengers experience to our gamers, and that means we are always looking to add amazing developers to our existing best in class studio talent,” said Scot Amos, Co-Head of Studio at Crystal Dynamics. “As development progresses, our studio continues to grow. The tremendous progress we’ve made on The Avengers project further drives us toward our goal of crafting something all Marvel fans will be proud of, and will play for years to come. We can’t wait to show you what we mean in the future.”

What do you think? Would you be up for Naughty Dog to create a game in a different genre?

[Source: IGN]