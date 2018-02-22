New Rocket League Monstercat Playlist Coming Next Month

New Rocket League x Monstercat Playlists Coming This Year

Monstercat, the leading independent record label in the dance music scene, have once again partnered with Pysonix to release four new music playlists to Rocket League in 2018.

Following the success of the previous Rocket League x Monstercat Vol. 1 playlist, Psyonix will launch the Rocket League x Monster Vol. 2 playlist in the Spring feature update, followed by three additional playlists throughout the year. All of the playlists will be shorter, EP length releases in an effort to provide more diverse music throughout the playlists. More information regarding the tracks, artists, and exact availability will be revealed in the coming weeks.

In other Rocket League news, more Batmobiles are coming to the game next month:

In the DC Super Heroes DLC Pack, players will finally be able to jump into a Batmobile and score some goals, as Psyonix has brought both the ’89 Batmobile from the Warne Bros. Pictures Batman, as well as the Tumblr from The Dark Knight. Also included in the DLC Pack are various cosmetic items inspired by some of the most well-known heroes in the DC universe. 2 Premium Batman Battle-Cars The Dark Knight Rises Tumbler from Warner Bros. Pictures’ The Dark Knight Rises The ’89 Batmobile from Warner Bros. Pictures’ Batman

DC Super Hero Themed Items Aquaman – Breakout Decal and Player Banner Batman – Paladin Decal and Player Banner Cyborg – Roadhog Decal and Player Banner DC – Player Banner (previously released in Collector’s Edition) Flash – Wheels, Venom Decal, Player Banner, and Speed Force Boost (Wheels and Player Banner previously released in Collector’s Edition) Green Arrow – Hotshot Decal and Player Banner Green Lanter



Rocket League is available now.