New Overwatch Lore Introduces a Mysterious New Character: Emre Sarioglu

Blizzard just tweeted out a new piece of Overwatch lore. It’s an after-action report from an operation called “White Dome,” that involves some familiar faces such as Captain Ana Amari, Torbjörn Lindholm, and Reinhardt Wilhelm. The big thing that stands out from the message is one new name: Emre Sarioglu. All we know about the character at the moment is that they’re a Private First Class rank under Captain Ana Amari. Could that be a future Overwatch hero? Only time will tell, but that certainly won’t stop the speculation online about who the next Overwatch character could be.

Check out the official Overwatch Emre Sarioglu tease below:

If you can’t view the image, here’s what the lore teaser said:

SUBJECT: AFTER-ACTION REPORT, OPERATION ZX24AL, “WHITE DOME” SUMMARY: Strike team under the command of myself, Captain Ana Amari, was deployed to the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey to deal with a remaining pocket of omnic resistance. Personnel included Lieutenant Reinhardt Wilhelm, Chief Engineer Torbjörn Lindholm, and Private First Class Emre Sarioglu. After routine insertion, the team was ambushed, taking heavy fire from the entrenched omnics. While the team was able to overcome and neutralize all hostile combatants without casualties, the battle resulted in serious injuries to Lindholm and lesser injury to Lt. Wilhelm. Had it not been for Lt. Wilhelm’s timely intervention, it is likely that Lindholm would have been killed. Due to conspicuous bravery on the part of Lt. Wilhelm, I am suggesting a commendation for his actions.

