Sonic the Hedgehog Film Announced, Gets November 2019 Release Date

Get ready to go fast in the theaters, as Sonic the Hedgehog is set to star in a feature film that will hit theaters next year, according to Sega and Paramount Pictures. The studio has pegged November 15, 2019 as a tentative release date for the film in the United States, with international rollout happening after.

“I am very honored that our companies, SEGA and MARZA, have this incredible opportunity to partner with Paramount Pictures for this production, which will bring Sonic to the big screen for the first time. Since he was first introduced to the world 26 years ago, Sonic has continued to grow in popularity as part of our core strategy to focus on video games. In addition to video games, this provides SEGA with a fantastic opportunity to share Sonic with everyone and we can’t wait to reveal more to eager audiences in the future,” said SEGA Holdings Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Haruki Satomi.

While rumors of a Sonic the Hedgehog film have been floating around for some time, Sega has finally decided to move forward with it, with Jeff Fowler attached to direct and Tim Miller – of Deadpool fame – on to serve as executive producer. We don’t know too much about the project yet, but Sega has revealed it will showcase both live-action and CG animation elements. We’ll make sure to have more updates on the upcoming film as they become available, but in the meantime, make sure to let us know in the comments below if you’re excited about the film.