ELEAGUE Adds Tekken 7 as Title, Will Hold Tournament Next Month

Turner and IMG’s premium esports brand ELEAGUE has announced today that they have added Tekken 7 to their collection of esports titles, and will be hosting a tournament to celebrate the addition. The tournament will be known as the ELEAGUE | Tekken Team Takedown and will begin with a live tournament on Twitch next month on March 3 at 2 p.m. ET. Coverage of the event will then transition to TBS for a four-part feature series set to premiere on March 16, following the network’s NCAA March Madness coverage.

The tournament will feature 20 of the game’s top American players, competing on four teams in a single-elimination bracket. The matches will consist of a series of one-on-one games, with losing players eliminated from future competition during the match. For more information on the upcoming tournament and how you can watch, check out below:

TEKKEN Team Takedown Feature Series to Premiere Friday, March 16, on TBS

ELEAGUE will take viewers on an all-access tour of TEKKEN® 7, revisiting the best moments and matches from TEKKEN Team Takedown on the ELEAGUE stage. The four-part feature series will premiere Friday, March 16, following NCAA March Madness coverage on TBS, with additional episodes airing weekly on Fridays. Commentary Team to Feature Professional TEKKEN® 7 Players & Game Experts

A team of seasoned Fighting Game Community experts will join ELEAGUE host Richard Lewis to call the live action as well as provide studio analysis and player interviews. The casting team will be featured throughout the live tournament and TBS series, and includes Reepal “Rip” Parbhoo – currently ranked in the top 20 on the TEKKEN World Tour – Steve “Tasty Steve” Scott and Stephen “Sajam” Lyon. In addition, TEKKEN ambassador and analyst Mark “MarkMan” Julio as well as reporter Michele Morrow will both make their ELEAGUE debuts.

Will you be tuning into the Tekken Team Takedown? Let us know in the comments below.