Latest TT Isle of Man Trailer Pays Tribute to Joey Dunlop

Legendary racer John McGuinness is back for another video on the upcoming TT Isle of Men: Ride on the Edge. This time around the racer, who has won the iconic motorcycle racing event an incredible 23 times throughout his career, pays tribute to Joey Dunlop. Dunlop’s motorcycle will be in the game for those that preorder, and it’s “your turn to surge to the top of the podium in these iconic red leathers and that unmistakable yellow helmet.”

Here’s a full feature list from publisher Bigben Games:

• A faithfully reproduction of the 37,73 miles and 264 bends of the Snaefell Mountain, which offers a race more longer and more difficult than all GP circuits

• 9 fantasy tracks to practice before facing the major race

• 23 riders and 40 official motorbikes

• Online competition for up to 8 players

• A career mode that allows you to unlock new motorbikes and win the legendary Isle of Man Tourist Trophy

Watch the full TT Isle of Man Joey Dunlop tribute below:

In case you missed it, publisher Bigben recently put out a poem for the racing game. Yes, a poem. It’s weird enough that you should probably read it:

THE SIREN She waits.

The Siren of the Irish Sea.

For the brave. For the fearless. For the bold. Seeking out their destiny.

In the heart of every rider. Her rhythm beats like a drum. The pulse of everything you trained for, of everything you have sacrificed and become.

In the heart of every fan. She draws you in, pounding at your soul, injecting life through your veins. A desire born to your blood. You have one focus, one passion, one goal.

And you are finally with her; the wait comes to an end. A legacy before you. And the air is electric, and the silence echoes with anticipation. You are not alone here. A band of brothers, of sisters, of warriors and friends.

Because this is living and this is life, she is everything you expected. And the call of the road is upon you. Desire in your spirit. Thunder and lightning between your bones and your soul.

This is the moment you’ve been waiting for.

This is your moment.

This … is the Isle of Man TT.

TT Isle of Men: Ride on the Edge releases March 6, 2018 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.