The Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Beta is Now Live

Earlier today, Bandai Namco announced that the Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker beta would be available for players starting today and running until February 25. According to Bandai Namco, the open beta will introduce the Hidden Sand stage as a new battleground. The stage will require ninjutsu to get the best use of verticality in order to elude enemies and disappear between the buildings the Sand stage has. Compared to the CBT sessions of the game, more than 30 different ninjutsus can be used in the open beta session, so players will have a good time finding what combination best suits them.

In case you missed it, Bandai Namco also revealed a new batch of screenshots for the upcoming game, so check them out below.

For more information on the upcoming open beta, check out below:

In the open beta test for Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, players will also be able to check out the online lobby based on Hidden Leaf Village, single-player tutorial missions, and 8-player team versus where players will be grouped into a team of 4 to fight against another team. In addition to the Hidden Leaf Forest, this open beta will also have Hidden Sand Training Grounds as selectable battle stages. Anyone who has a PS4 and an internet connection will be able to participate in this open beta; PlayStation Plus is not required here. All participants of the open beta will be able to obtain exclusive in-game T-shirts (you can see them at the top of this article) which will be available later in the full game. So if you are interested in getting Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, don’t forget to check out this open beta!

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker will release sometime in 2018.