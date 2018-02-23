assassins creed origins curse of the pharaohs gameplay

Ubisoft Details Upcoming Assassin’s Creed Origins DLC With New Gameplay

Earlier today, Ubisoft detailed the third major expansion coming to Assassin’s Creed Origin. Curse of the Pharaohs will take Bayek to find a mysterious artifact in Thebes, where he’ll immediately run into some trouble in the form of undead pharaohs suddenly springing up and causing mayhem in the streets. The DLC is out next month on March 13, and you can check out some of the Ubisoft employees showing off some new gameplay from it in the video below.

As part of the DLC, Bayek’s level cap has been raised to 55, and seven new abilities can also be unlocked in the game. Some of them, like Dash Boost, are buffs to other abilities, but there are some others that will act as their own ability, like Overpower Fury, which heals Bayek and removes any status ailments when he unleashes a certain attack. Four new archery abilities have also been added to the game. When Curse of the Pharaohs launches on March 13, it will be part of the Assassin’s Creed Origins Season Pass and can be purchased separately for $19.99.

For more on the upcoming DLC, check out a brief description of it below:

Curse of the Pharaohs, the third major expansion for Assassin’s Creed Origins, takes Bayek to find a mysterious artifact in Thebes, where he immediately runs into much more than he bargained for. Instead of the mortal and deceitful Order of the Ancients, he finds undead pharaohs materializing in the streets and slaughtering civilians. The Pharaoh’s Curse, as the locals call it, likely has something to do with all the grave robbers treating the Valley of the Kings like a strip mine for antiquities, forcing Bayek to hunt down key artifacts linked to each pharaoh in order to put them to rest.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is available now.